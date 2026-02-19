Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVV

Savers Value Village Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:SVV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.48 and a beta of 0.97. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $464.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.63 million. Savers Value Village had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,347.52. This represents a 36.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.