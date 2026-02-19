Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.84), FiscalAI reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.38%.The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.45 million.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.0%

AGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.59. 92,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,401. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 80,911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 358,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,262.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 225,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

