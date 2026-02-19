Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) Announces Earnings Results

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 55,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Black Titan has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Black Titan in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Titan in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Black Titan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Titan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Black Titan during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

