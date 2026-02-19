Xperi (NYSE:XPER) & Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Head to Head Review

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 37.54% 23.84% 20.42% Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14%

Volatility and Risk

Doximity has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $570.40 million 8.17 $223.18 million $1.20 21.03 Xperi $493.69 million 0.51 -$14.01 million $0.16 34.13

This table compares Doximity and Xperi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Doximity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Doximity and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 3 4 2 2.89 Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.38%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Xperi.

Summary

Doximity beats Xperi on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

