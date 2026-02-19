CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.83 and last traded at $120.9070, with a volume of 509898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Get CDW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.49.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total value of $1,081,658.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,838.70. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,649,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,622.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CDW by 245.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 119,719 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CDW by 733.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 48.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.