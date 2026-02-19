Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($2.61), FiscalAI reports. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $321.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

Madrigal reported a market-leading launch for Rezdiffra with Q4 sales of $321M, ~ $958M in its first full year, and >36,250 patients on therapy as the U.S. MASH market has expanded ~50% since end-2023.

with Q4 sales of $321M, ~ $958M in its first full year, and >36,250 patients on therapy as the U.S. MASH market has expanded ~50% since end-2023. Management has rapidly expanded the pipeline to more than 10 programs—adding an oral GLP?1, a late?stage DGAT2 inhibitor (ervogastat) and six preclinical siRNAs—with a Phase 1 for the oral GLP?1 expected in Q2 and a DGAT2 combo Phase 2 planned for 2027.

inhibitor (ervogastat) and six preclinical siRNAs—with a Phase 1 for the oral GLP?1 expected in Q2 and a DGAT2 combo Phase 2 planned for 2027. The company is pursuing indication expansion into compensated cirrhosis (F4c)—a ~245k patient opportunity—backed by 2?year open?label data showing 65% of CSPH patients moved to lower risk and an event?driven outcomes readout targeted in 2027.

Payer contracting will push gross?to?net into the high?30% range in 2026 (a headwind to net sales) while R&D and SG&A remain elevated after deal upfronts, although the balance sheet holds roughly $989M in cash and marketable securities.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 24,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 18,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,495 shares of company stock worth $54,568,691. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $663.86.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-? agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

