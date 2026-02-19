First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.14%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

First Majestic beat revised guidance with Q4 production of 4.2M oz Ag (just over 15M oz Ag for 2025) and ~ 31M AgEq , underscoring operational execution.

(just over 15M oz Ag for 2025) and ~ , underscoring operational execution. The company delivered record cash generation and revenue (nearly $1.3B ), finishing with about $940M cash and $733M working capital , bolstering financial flexibility.

), finishing with about and , bolstering financial flexibility. Management raised shareholder returns and growth plans — the quarterly dividend was doubled to 2% of revenue , a low?cost convertible note was issued, and capital will fund mint/plant expansions plus a 266 km drill program.

, a low?cost convertible note was issued, and capital will fund mint/plant expansions plus a drill program. A tax dispute with Mexican authorities (SAT) remains unresolved; management recorded a provision but the ultimate cash outcome and timing are still uncertain.

AISC slightly missed prior guidance due to a drop in byproduct?to?silver conversion (reducing ~1–1.4M AgEq and adding ?$1/oz to AISC); management also noted refinery financing disruptions industry?wide but said First Majestic is not directly impacted.

AG traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 15,325,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,681,148. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 0.85. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Wall Street Zen cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. EFG International AG bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

