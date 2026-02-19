Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 914.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

Zentek Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Zentek stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 42,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,539. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.38. Zentek has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is a nanotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced polymer and coating technologies. The company’s core focus is on materials engineered to enhance thermal management, structural performance and acoustic properties across a variety of end markets. By leveraging proprietary polymer chemistry, Zentek designs solutions that address critical performance challenges in energy storage, electronics and safety applications.

Zentek’s product portfolio includes phase-change materials and flexible polymer foams tailored for battery and power electronics thermal management in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

