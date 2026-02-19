Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SII stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. 42,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,563. Sprott has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33.

Sprott Inc is a Toronto?based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange?traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long?term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

