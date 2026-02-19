Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a 50.0% increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Farmland Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 229,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,328. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $522.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 130.10% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company’s primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

