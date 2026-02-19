T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Daiwa Securities Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Insider Activity

TMUS opened at $213.25 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.35. The company has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,971 shares of company stock worth $123,609,263. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $13,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.