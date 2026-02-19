Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $639.99 and last traded at $648.5010, with a volume of 284135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $593.27.

The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,485,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,465,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,692,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,581,574,000 after buying an additional 158,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 10.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.50 and its 200 day moving average is $489.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.