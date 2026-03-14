Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

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Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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