NorthRock Partners LLC Has $29.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2,099.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,327 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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