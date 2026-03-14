SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8,916.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,885 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI opened at $28.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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