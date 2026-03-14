NorthRock Partners LLC Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 855.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,082 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 399,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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