Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 585.7% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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