M&T Bank Corp Has $30.17 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of APH opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

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Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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