M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after buying an additional 178,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,659,000 after buying an additional 138,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,494 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VYM opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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