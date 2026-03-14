ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

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ServiceTitan Stock Down 6.4%

TTAN stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $131.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of -0.72.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,826.30. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

ServiceTitan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Earnings Summary

Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Positive Sentiment: Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Appointment Release

Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top?line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top?line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near?term upside expectations. Analyst Actions

Widespread analyst price?target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near?term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the top?line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short?term volatility risk. Analysis: Mixed Results

Despite the top?line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short?term volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling activity and reports of heavy option speculation / trading may amplify downside pressure and volume volatility. Quiver Quant: Trading & Insider Notes

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

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