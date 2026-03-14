ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan Stock Down 6.4%
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,826.30. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
ServiceTitan News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Earnings Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Appointment Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top?line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near?term upside expectations. Analyst Actions
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the top?line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short?term volatility risk. Analysis: Mixed Results
- Negative Sentiment: High insider selling activity and reports of heavy option speculation / trading may amplify downside pressure and volume volatility. Quiver Quant: Trading & Insider Notes
ServiceTitan Company Profile
ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.
At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.
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