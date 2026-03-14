nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.30% of nVent Electric worth $47,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $109.86 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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