Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,603 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 12th total of 23,130 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HENOY opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

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Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

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Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

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