Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,224 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 12th total of 91,472 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,076.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,076.5 days.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $275.30 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.92.

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Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($2.55). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

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