Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.56. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 11,449 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group downgraded Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Neste OYJ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.44.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion.

About Neste OYJ

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Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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