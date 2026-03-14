Ossiam Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,554.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Roblox were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $667,699.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 800,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,337,218.57. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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