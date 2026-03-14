Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Issues Earnings Results

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$120.10 million for the quarter. Enghouse Systems had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Here are the key takeaways from Enghouse Systems’ conference call:

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Management’s slate of five directors — Stephen Sadler, Pierre Lassonde, Vivian Leung, Jane Mowat, and Paul Stoyan — were elected, with proxies reported to pass by a wide margin.

— were elected, with proxies reported to pass by a wide margin. Shareholders reappointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting, with compensation to be fixed by the Board.

as auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting, with compensation to be fixed by the Board. The advisory “say on pay” resolution on executive compensation was voted on and carried, indicating shareholder support for the Board’s compensation approach.

The corporation’s 2025 annual report and audited consolidated financial statements (year ended October 31, 2025) were filed on SEDAR+, and an operational update conference call for Q1 is scheduled for tomorrow.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$15.19 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$15.16 and a 1 year high of C$27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.93. The stock has a market cap of C$830.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.58%.

ENGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENGH

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company’s two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing.

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