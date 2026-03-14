Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires 17,714 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

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Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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