M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.39% of DuPont de Nemours worth $128,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,560,000 after buying an additional 3,203,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,710,000 after buying an additional 1,942,589 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $138,503,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.8% during the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,043,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after buying an additional 1,302,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DD opened at $44.87 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

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DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

See Also

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