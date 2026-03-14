iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $665.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $689.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.10. The firm has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97.

Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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