Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,856,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,789,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 652,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

