Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
