Carvana’s (CVNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $519.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.22 and its 200 day moving average is $382.10. Carvana has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $486.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. This trade represents a 30.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total value of $35,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at $83,991,087. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 420,351 shares of company stock worth $179,589,049 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,726,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,081,000 after buying an additional 1,407,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,763,000 after buying an additional 1,382,852 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.