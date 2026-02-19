TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSSI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TSS in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSSI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,815. TSS has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

In other news, Director Peter H. Woodward sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,394. The trade was a 58.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TSS by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TSS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TSS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 294,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TSS by 167.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in TSS in the second quarter worth $6,801,000.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

