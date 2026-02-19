JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Price Target to $72.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 381,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,001. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 110,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 131.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country’s largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.