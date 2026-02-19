Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. iA Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.32.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.04. 583,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,323. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Howmet Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/target raises (BTIG to $275, Goldman Sachs to $257 and other bullish notes) lift investor expectations for further upside and provide sell?side support.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows have been strong since mid?2024, supporting demand for the stock and reinforcing momentum created by positive fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Howmet priced $1.2B of debt across 2028, 2029 and 2036 maturities to fund an acquisition — this secures financing for the deal but increases leverage; the impact depends on acquisition execution and synergies.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage pieces (Zacks, MSN) highlight Howmet as a longer?term growth story based on its aerospace exposure and aftermarket services; useful for sentiment but not an immediate price catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Neil Marchuk sold 45,150 shares (~$11.36M at reported prices), trimming his stake by ~30%—a large, high?value sale that can spook some investors who track insider behavior.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

