Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Celanese in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

CE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 835,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,401. Celanese has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chuck Kyrish purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 140.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

