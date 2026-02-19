Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,547 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 833.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $241.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.72 and its 200 day moving average is $209.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $245.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

