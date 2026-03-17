Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 1,099,860 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,949,000 after buying an additional 464,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,266,000 after acquiring an additional 460,157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after acquiring an additional 287,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 498,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 278,288 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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