Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

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Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.9%

TNA opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $60.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

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