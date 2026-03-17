Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 14,796 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

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