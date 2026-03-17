Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,447 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2747 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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