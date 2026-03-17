Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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