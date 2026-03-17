PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF $MFEM Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.82% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.3%

MFEM stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

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About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF

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The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

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