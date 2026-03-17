Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,837,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,530,000 after purchasing an additional 244,017 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,027,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,286,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

IYC stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.