Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 9,807 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $BBMC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

BBMC opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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