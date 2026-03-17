The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,230.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,230.83.

Several research firms have commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,135 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

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The Sage Group Stock Up 0.0%

SGE stock opened at GBX 846.20 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 771.66 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335. The company has a market cap of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 910.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.31.

The Sage Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at The Sage Group

In other The Sage Group news, insider Derek Harding bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 864 per share, with a total value of £86,400. Also, insider Lori Mitchell- Keller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 839 per share, with a total value of £83,900. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,415,000 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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