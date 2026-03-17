Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 60,256 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 187.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

PYLD stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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