35,351 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF $WOOD Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.09% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

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iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 1.1%

WOOD stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands. These include forest products companies, timber real estate investment trusts (REITs), paper products companies, paper packaging companies and agricultural products companies.

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