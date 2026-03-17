Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 404.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. China Renaissance raised their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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