Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 227.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BATS OMFS opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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