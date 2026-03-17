Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.1765.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lineage from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lineage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Transactions at Lineage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 13,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 113,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,375. The trade was a 13.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lineage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,642,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lineage by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,152,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,742 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lineage has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of -0.43.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Lineage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -490.70%.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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